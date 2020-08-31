Gusto TV’s Food Programming Joins BOSS TV

Gusto TV announced that BOSS TV has added its food programming to the global OTT streaming service.

BOSS TV teamed up with Claro Enterprise Solutions to deliver its live linear OTT platform. BOSS TV’s culinary offering is boosted by Gusto TV titles such as Flour Power (pictured), One World Kitchen, and The Urban Vegetarian.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, said, “Gusto is excited to partner with BOSS TV. Our sophisticated global brand of content is a perfect fit.”

Diego Cardona, co-founder and CTO of BOSS TV, added, “Adding Gusto TV to our line-up is integral in providing customers with the very best linear offering.”