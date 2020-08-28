Telefilm Canada Invests Toward Black Screen Office In Canada

Telefilm Canada announced its commitment to the creation of a Black Screen Office in Canada.

During a meeting with filmmakers from the Black community, Telefilm Canada pledged to invest $100,000 annually.

Jennifer Holness, Damon D’Oliveira, and Joan Jenkinson, members of the Black Screen Office Ad Hoc Group, stated, “We commend Telefilm for being the first Canadian agency to contribute to the founding of the Black Screen Office. This commitment will help to ensure Black screen-based content is made and seen in Canada and around the world. We could not be more thrilled with their support and financial investment!”

Christa Dickenson, executive director at Telefilm Canada, added, “Telefilm supports the formation of an institution to expand the reach of stories and works by Black filmmakers. The creation of a Black Screen Office will be a concrete step in helping address the imbalances that exist within Canada’s film industry and will work towards dismantling the systemic racism that exists.”