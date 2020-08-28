Studio 100 Media Signs On For ‘FriendZSpace’

Studio 100 Media will collaborate with T&B Media Global on global distribution for the animated series FriendZSpace.

Co-produced by T&B Media Global and Flying Bark Productions, the comedy-adventure series follows three best friends who jet into space with their unpredictable star cruiser and make friends with alien kids. Created by Dan Clark, the first season of the series is scheduled to be delivered in 2021. Studio 100 Media acquired the worldwide distribution rights, excluding Thailand, for all audio-visual and L&M exploitation rights.

Martin Krieger, CEO at Studio 100 Media / International, said, “With such ingenious creators like Dan Clark and Oscar Covar, together with T&B Media Global and Flying Bark Productions, we are excited about FriendZSpace – a brand-new show that is literally reaching for the stars.”