Netflix To Release ‘Bom Dia, Verônica’ In October

Netflix will release the original series Bom Dia, Verônica (Good Morning, Veronica) on October 1, 2020.

Produced by Zola Filmes, the thrilling crime series is adapted from the eponymous book by the criminologist Ilana Casoy and the writer Raphael Montes. The series follows Verônica, an officer at the São Paulo Homicide Police Station, as she finds herself on a risky and enigmatic hunt. She uses her investigative skills to take on intriguing cases and help victims against violence and injustice. The series stars Tainá Müller, Elisa Volpatto, Silvio Guindane, César Melo, Adriano Garib, and Antônio Grassi.

Montes created and adapted the series for television. Executive producers include Montes, José Henrique Fonseca, Eduardo Pop, and Ilana Casoy.