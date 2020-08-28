NBCUniversal Enters Partnership With PointsBet

NBCUniversal and PointsBet entered a multi-year partnership that sees PointsBet come the official sports betting partner for NBC Sports.

The agreement will present PointsBet with multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across NBC Sports’ portfolio of events. As part of the agreement, PointsBet will also be incorporated in multi-platform, game-day integrations across the eight NBC Sports Regional Networks and will become an official partner of the NBC Sports Predictor app. PointsBet’s full Spanish-language functionality will also help reach Hispanic sports fans across Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

David Preschlack, president of NBC Sports Regional Networks and executive vice president of Content Strategy at NBC Sports Group, remarked, “For NBCUniversal and PointsBet, this agreement provides considerable opportunities in the fast-growing sports betting marketplace, which is unique to this extensive and robust, multi-year arrangement. Looking ahead, we’re also excited about the significant activation opportunities that will come to fruition as sports betting continues to proliferate across the U.S.”