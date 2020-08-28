HBO Max Renews Selena Gomez Cooking Show For S2

HBO Max ordered a second season of Selena + Chef, the cooking show starring the actress and recording artist Selena Gomez.

Executive produced by Gomez and The Intellectual Property Corporation, Gomez will continue with her cooking adventures and invite a new roster of all-star chefs to help create delicious dishes. Additional executive producers from IPC include Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Leah Hariton.

Sarah Aubrey, head of Original Content at HBO Max, commented, “We are thrilled to continue the culinary fun of watching Selena in the kitchen on HBO Max. From her chemistry with each master chef to those colorful knives in the first season, we can’t wait to see what delicious surprises she has in store for season two.”