Nippon TV Acquires Rights To Turkish ‘Mother’ Remake

Nippon TV secured the Japanese broadcast and streaming rights to Turkish drama series Anne.

Produced by Medyapim, Anne is the Turkish remake of Nippon TV’s drama series Mother. Nippon TV will air the Turkish local version on BS Nippon TV as well as Hulu in Japan, starting September 3, 2020.

Hisashi Tsugiya, producer in the Production Division at Nippon TV, commented, “Anne was the first remake of Mother, and it took Turkish production landscape to the next level with this completely new genre, quality production, powerful actors, and gripping storyline. Turkish drama is still relatively unavailable yet here in Japan and I am so happy that we are now able to watch the series on BS Nippon TV and Hulu in Japan.”

Fatih Aksoy, CEO of Medyapim, added, “We are very happy and excited that Anne is going to be shown in Japan, its country of origin, after being very successful all around the world from South America to Asia. We sincerely hope that the Japanese audience will watch Anne with great pleasure.”