Madd Entertainment confirmed that the MF Yapim series Love Is In The Air scored the top position in its Wednesday night slot for the seventh week in a row on FOX TV in Turkey.
Starring Kerem Bursin and Hande Ercel, the romantic comedy scored a 23.91 percent share in ratings. Love Is In The Air revolves around a corporate shark and a beautiful free spirit who pretend to be in a couple. Although they hate each other, they are in pursuit of what they want.
Madd Entertainment represents the series on the international market.
