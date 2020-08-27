MF Yapim Series ‘Love Is In The Air’ Sees Success On FOX Turkey

Madd Entertainment confirmed that the MF Yapim series Love Is In The Air scored the top position in its Wednesday night slot for the seventh week in a row on FOX TV in Turkey.

Starring Kerem Bursin and Hande Ercel, the romantic comedy scored a 23.91 percent share in ratings. Love Is In The Air revolves around a corporate shark and a beautiful free spirit who pretend to be in a couple. Although they hate each other, they are in pursuit of what they want.

Madd Entertainment represents the series on the international market.