Dubai Int’l Content Market Introduces Hybrid Feature For 2020 Edition

Dubai International Content Market – DICM organizers are excited to announce an additional feature to the event’s current concept – DICM Hybrid.

This enhanced version comes as an opportunity for stakeholders to remain active in the region albeit changing times. Using the latest technology, DICM Hybrid will provide the support for participants to network and engage in meetings with selected audience, all in a simultaneously onsite and online capacity. A practical option aimed at answering requests from both confirmed physical participants who will have the same packages and advantages as before, and also those who would like to participate virtually.

In addition to its current format, slated for December 7-8, 2020, DICM Hybrid will present the usual face-to-face exhibition, conference and screening sessions, as well as a strong online presence from targeted stakeholders. There will be a 4-week long pre-event stage where all registered exhibitors can upload their content in the event’s user-friendly matchmaking platform and buyers from over 20 countries can browse a selection of more than 10,000 hours of curated content, before shortlisting the entities to network with.