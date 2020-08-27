All3media International And WarnerMedia Networks Partner On ‘Miss S’

All3media International scored a deal with WarnerMedia Networks Asia Pacific for the Chinese drama series Miss S.

As part of the agreement, HBO signed on as an official partner for the Chinese scripted format adaptation of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, which was created by Australia’s Every Cloud Productions and distributed by All3media International.

Produced by Tencent Penguin Pictures, Shanghai 99 Visual, and Easy Entertainment for Tencent Network in China and for WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in Southeast Asia, Miss S will air as an HBO Asia Original on WarnerMedia’s HBO Go platform, followed by its release on the HBO channel. Miss S will also air simultaneously on Tencent and satellite channels in China. WarnerMedia also secured the rights to air the series in the U.S.

Set in 1930s Shanghai, the Chinese adaptation revolves around the witty socialite Miss Su Wen Li and the inspector Luo Qiuheng as they form an unlikely detective duo.

Clement Schwebig, managing director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, commented, “Miss S is the latest in a growing number of compelling HBO Asia Original series, which offer audiences new stories that resonate in both Southeast Asia and beyond. HBO GO subscribers will also be available to stream this beautifully-made adaptation first and exclusively.”