Acorn TV Acquires ‘Bloodlands’

Acorn TV picked up the U.S. and Canadian rights to Bloodlands from Hat Trick International and executive producer Jed Mercurio.

Produced by Mercurio’s Hat Trick Mercurio Television for BBC One, the Irish detective drama follows veteran police detective Tom Brannick as he unmasks the semi-mythical figure behind a series of mysterious disappearances. Following its U.K. premiere on BBC One, Bloodlands will premiere as an Acorn TV Original in the U.S. and Canada.

Don Klees, SVP of Programming at Acorn TV, said, “After Acorn TV’s success with Line of Duty, we’re thrilled to partner with Jed Mercurio again as well as Hat Trick and talented writer Chris Brandon to bring this excellent crime thriller to US audiences. With a powerhouse lead performance from James Nesbitt and a riveting script, we can’t wait for US audiences to see Bloodlands.”

Sarah Tong, director of Sales at Hat Trick International, added, “I’m delighted that Bloodlands has landed in the US and Canada on Acorn TV. Created by the exceptional combination of Chris and Jed and starring multiple-award-winning James Nesbitt, Bloodlands is a prime example of the type of dynamic and suspenseful drama that audiences throughout the world are eager to see.”