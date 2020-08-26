Up The Ladder: Banijay

Banijay named Owain Walbyoff (pictured) as chief commercial officer.

Starting on September 1, 2020, in his newly created role, Walbyoff will oversee licensing, merchandising, gaming, gambling, and music. Based in London, he has spent nearly 20 years across sales and management in the licensing, media, and technology sectors. He most recently was responsible for licensing, R&D partnerships, and marketing activity and worked with brands such as LVMH and Formula 1. He previously offered consultancy to ITV and served as managing director for Endemol Shine Group’s global licensing business.

Peter Langenberg, COO at Banijay, said, “Owain has an incredibly strong track-record in the commercial space. With a CV spanning multiple genres and industries, he brings a wealth of knowledge across all disciplines and, having inked a number of stand-out deals in his career, we have no doubt he will be invaluable in strengthening our IP monetization efforts moving forward.”