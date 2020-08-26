NBCUniversal And Stan Enter Multi-Year Partnership

NBCUniversal Global Distribution entered a long-term, exclusive content partnership with Stan, the SVoD service in Australia.

As part of the agreement, Stan will be the Australian hub of new productions from Sky Studios and NBCUniversal International Studios, including Sky’s Gangs of London (pictured) and NBCU’s Lady Parts. The Australian SVoD platform will also be home to Peacock content produced by Universal Studio Group, including titles such as Brave New World, Dr. Death, Angelyne, and many others. New DreamWorks Animation TV shows produced for Peacock will also join Stan’s lineup.

Belinda Menendez, president and CRO of Global Distribution & International at NBCUniversal, stated, “We take great pride in the breadth and calibre of NBCUniversal’s content offering and are thrilled to expand our partnership with Stan and Nine through this deal. This extensive agreement ensures that Stan will be the exclusive Australian home of our new and compelling dramas, hit comedies, engaging children’s programs, exciting unscripted series and iconic film and library titles for many years to come.”