MISTCO Scores Deal With OBN In Bosnia

MISTCO signed a deal with the Bosnian television channel OBN for a package of drama titles.

OBN picked up Melek: A Mother’s Struggle (pictured), My Champion, The Circle, and Beloved. Melek features a strong woman as its protagonist and it will be on TRT with a second season. My Champion tells an emotional father and son story, and Beloved chronicles how true love reunites old enemies and reopens old wounds. The Circle presents a breathtaking story with a flawless cast.

Aysegul Tuzun, managing director at MISTCO, commented, “As MISTCO, we are representing a huge catalogue and are happy to see our titles on OBN screens. Even though, we were all concerned about the pandemic, what we saw is that Turkish drama is still king of the markets all around the world and we are about to announce new deals for these four titles, as well as other ones.”