Gusto Worldwide Media Inks Sale With SBS Food

Gusto Worldwide Media confirmed a content sale with the Australian free-to-air food channel SBS Food.

In this latest deal, Special Broadcasting Services (SBS) picked up a selection of 4K titles, including season two of Watts on the Grill (pictured) and season one of Let’s Brunch. The series will be available on SBS Food and will later be accessible on SBS On Demand.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, said, “At Gusto, we create diverse, exciting, high-quality food content – a unique approach that is representative of our global demographics. SBS is a perfect match for our ethos. We are thrilled to deliver more of the world’s best food programming to Australia!”