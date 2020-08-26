AFM Gives Complimentary Registration To Worldwide Buyers

The American Film Market (AFM) will offer complimentary credentials to all accredited buyers for AFM 2020 Online.

Hosted by the Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA), AFM 2020 Online will take place from November 9-13, 2020. Buyer credentials will include access to the online market’s platform, including screenings, exhibitor pages, and five days of live sessions. Exhibitor registration is also open, with a fee that includes a bundle of features and services.

The AFM 2020 Online platform will feature Industry Offices, which showcases sales, production, and distribution companies, and the LocationEXPO, where film commissions, facilities, and production services will be highlighted.

Michael Ryan, IFTA chairperson and partner at GFM Films, said, “AFM 2020 Online is an exciting opportunity for us to fully embrace all of the world’s Buyers, especially those who would not have been able to make the trip to Santa Monica. The rapid changes and challenges in the industry create an even greater need for the Independents to have these dedicated five days to reunite and conduct business. On behalf of the IFTA Board of Directors, we look forward to welcoming every Buyer to AFM online in November.”