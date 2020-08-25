Summer Content Highlights: TV France International

TV France International is the industry association of French TV program exporters that consists of producers, broadcasters, and distributors. Its mission is to promote the international sales of French television programs and assist in coordinating international co-productions. TV France facilitates these exchanges in a number of ways.

Le Rendez-Vous, a market dedicated to French audiovisual content, presents over 1,100 examples of recent French TV content. This year, TV France International announced that it will transform the upcoming edition of Le Rendez-Vous into a digital market. Traditionally, the market offers in-person meetings and networking opportunities. The company will utilize its Screenopsis platform to adjust for a digital format. Screenopsis is a database offering free access to French audiovisual production for accredited buyers.

In April, the organization revealed its plans to roll out Les Screens, a series of digital markets tailored to different themes that will be hosted through Screenopsis. The first unique market announced was ScreenKids, which highlighted entertaining and educational content for children.

TV France International also provides its member companies with various resources, such as information and research, as well as Le Mag de TV France, its online newsletter service. The organization continues to promote French productions on the international stage with the Export and Format Awards, which celebrate programs that have sold exceedingly well.