The August/September Issue of ‘VideoAge’ Is Out

It only took a three-month gestation period, but the August/September digital and print editions of VideoAge were not born prematurely, but with a full-term 28-page delivery. From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic VideoAge has managed to print three editions: April, May, and now August, which makes it the only international TV trade media publication to do so.

Combined, these three editions contained 88 printed pages with 51 ads from 10 countries. (Earlier in the year, VideoAge printed its January Issue and two dailies for NATPE Miami.)

The August/September edition features a total of 13 stories covering topics such as the new U.S. TV season (including the list of pilots picked up and those still in contention), the virtual L.A. Screenings, markets like DISCOP and NATPE Budapest, and the road to MIPCOM.

MIPCOM is now on the international TV industry’s mind, and VideoAge is getting ready for its October Monthly and two dailies that will focus on MIPCOM.

Each VideoAge edition is also distributed online through several platforms, including daily newsletters, weekly Water Coolers, and a variety of websites. It is also covered via a number of social media platforms. VideoAge‘s aim is to reach thousands and thousands of people multiple times to benefit its advertisers, and to help foster a sense of normalcy in these abnormal times.

As part of its commitment to serve the TV industry throughout the lockdowns, VideoAge never stopped delivering its daily newsletters, and increased its Water Cooler features to twice per week.