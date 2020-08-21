Up The Ladder: GMA Network

GMA Network promoted Regie C. Bautista to senior vice president of Corporate Strategic Planning and Business Development.

Most recently, Bautista led the development and market launch of GMA Affordabox, the network’s digital television device.

She also serves as chief risk officer and head of Program Support. As chief risk officer, she instituted the company’s enterprise-wide risk management system and registered the network as the first media and broadcast company in the Philippines to sign the United Nations Global Compact. In her role as head of Program Support, she oversees the marketing communications and digital media divisions.