Showtime Picks Up ‘Moonbase 8’

Showtime, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS, ordered comedy series Moonbase 8 starring Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly.

Produced by A24 and Abso Lutely Productions, the series follows three subpar astronauts living at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, where they hope to be chosen to go to the moon. Created, written, and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, and Reilly, the series shows them eager to qualify for the first lunar mission and depicts the series of unexpected circumstances that follow. Additional executive producers include Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, Ravi Nandan, and Inman Young.

Jana Winograde, president of Entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc, said, “In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander. While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely – and thanks to Fred, Tim, John and Jonathan, its humor is timeless.”