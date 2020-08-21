Rainbow Celebrates 25 Years At Giffoni Film Fest

Rainbow commemorated its 25th anniversary at the Giffoni Film Festival.

On the opening night of the kids’ film festival, which celebrated its own 50th anniversary, a special Rainbow installation was unveiled. Founded by Iginio Straffi, the global content company is responsible for beloved brands such as Winx Club and 44 Cats. For the duration of the installation, visitors can explore unpublished images and the first cartoon drawings of the Winx Club and much more. At the festival, Claudio Gubitosi, founder and director of Giffoni Opportunity, presented Rainbow with the Giffoni 50 Award.

Straffi commented, “There is something magical uniting Giffoni’s story with Rainbow’s one. The same tenacious and passionate ambition to try make a dream come true, to transform a youthful aspiration into a great reality. Claudio Gubitosi loved cinema as a boy and managed to make Giffoni a world capital of cinema. I wanted my stories, created by looking at the horizon beyond the Apennines, to be told and heard all over the world. Two impossible dreams, two dreams that, once fulfilled, met each other.”