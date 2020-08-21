HBO Max Orders Comedy Special From Phoebe Robinson

HBO Max gave the greenlight to a stand-up special from Phoebe Robinson, actress, author, and comedian who is known for 2 Dope Queens and Black Frasier.

HBO Max offers a wide-ranging stand-up offering, which includes Chelsea Handler, Tracy Morgan, John Early, and many others. In her solo stand-up special, Robinson will share her humorous insight on a variety of topics, such as quarantining with her boyfriend and failing at being a social justice warrior. Robinson will serve as executive producer through her banner Tiny Reparations.

Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of Original Comedy and Animation for HBO Max, remarked, “Phoebe’s unique brand of humor is exciting and fresh and we are proud to welcome her to the Max family. A true multi-hyphenate, she radiates with authenticity and has her finger on the pulse of what’s happening in the world today.”