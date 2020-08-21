Disney+ To Premiere Nat Geo Series ‘The Right Stuff’

Disney+ will debut the original series The Right Stuff starring Patrick J. Adams and Jake McDorman.

Produced by Appian Way and Warner Bros. Television for National Geographic, The Right Stuff is based on the bestselling book by Tom Wolfe. The series tells an inspired story about the early days of the U.S. Space program and America’s first astronauts. Executive producers include showrunner Mark Lafferty, Danny Strong, Howard Korder, Chris Long, as well as Jennifer Davisson and Leonardo DiCaprio from Appian Way.

A two-episode premiere of the series will take place on October 9, 2020.