Up The Ladder: Banijay Rights

Banijay Rights appointed Matt Creasey (pictured) as EVP, Sales, Co-Productions & Acquisitions.

Based in Los Angeles, Creasey will oversee all sales operations and the team for territories outside EMEA. He will report to Cathy Payne, CEO of Banijay Rights. He most recently served as EVP of Sales and Acquisitions at Endemol Shine International, where he joined in 2006 as director of Sales, Distribution.

Payne commented, “Matt has long been a highly-valued senior member of the Endemol Shine team and I could not be more pleased to have him joining me at Banijay Rights. He has an undisputed knowledge of the industry and is sure to thrive in his new position leading rest of the world across the united catalogues.”

Creasey added, “I’m looking forward to working with Cathy again and can’t wait to get started on driving maximum value for our treasure trove of IP in the U.S and beyond.”