Telemundo Airs New Season Of ‘Falsa Identidad’ In September

Telemundo will premiere the new season of Falsa Identidad (False Identity) on September 22, 2020.

Produced by Argos for Telemundo, the anticipated season of the adventure-filled drama picks up two years after the finale of the first installment, when Diego and Isabel fled to the U.S. The two take on new identities under the Federal Witness Protection Program and try to adapt to a new life in Nebraska.

The ensemble cast includes Gabriela Roel, Uriel del Toro, Pepe Gámez, Alexa Martín, and Marco de la O, among others. Executive producers include Marcos Santana and David Posada for Telemundo, and Epigmenio Ibarra for Argos.

Ronald Day, executive vice president of Entertainment at Telemundo Network, commented, “We are excited and proud to present a second season of this adventure-filled gripping drama that has captivated international audiences. For all the series’ eager fans and new viewers, get ready to be blown away with more suspenseful storyline twists, stellar performances by renowned actors and action-packed scenes.”