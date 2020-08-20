NAB Show Introduces NAB Amplify Platform

NAB Show will launch a year-round digital platform, NAB Amplify, in November 2020.

NAB Amplify will engage the global NAB Show community by providing opportunities for networking and education. The platform will highlight targeted networking forums, educational content, and an online marketplace featuring media and technology companies. Cristina Clapp has been appointed content director of the new platform.

Gordon Smith, president of the National Association of Broadcasters, stated, “NAB Amplify is a key component in NAB’s larger innovation strategy aimed at super-serving our global audience. This evolution will serve to enhance our well-established live events, while expanding the NAB Show brand into a year-round service and experience driven by meaningful connections and community engagement.”

The next edition of NAB Show in Las Vegas is scheduled for April 10-14, 2020.