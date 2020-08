GMA Network’s ‘Prima Donnas’ Returns To Television

GMA Network announced that its family drama Prima Donnas returned to the network’s afternoon block on August 17, 2020.

Starring Jillian Ward, Althea Ablan, and Sophia Pablo, Prima Donnas revolves around three sisters who are in search of their biological parents.

Production for the series was put on hold earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has resumed filming. GMA Network will air recaps for nine weeks before new episodes broadcast.