Global Agency Picks Up Rights To ‘Aleph’

Global Agency secured the international distribution rights to Turkish drama series Aleph.

Produced by MAY Productions, the eight-part crime series premiered on FX Turkey and BluTV. Aleph tells the story of two detectives who investigate a series of murders in Istanbul. Joined by a university lecturer, the duo explore secret cults and symbols in their pursuit of a serial killer.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, remarked, “Aleph is the first-ever collaboration between FX and BluTV and we are very happy to be partnering with them. It has been generating a large amount of press and fan attention in Turkey. Its premiere on FX delivered six times higher viewership than the channel primetime average. Furthermore, BluTV has seen a significant upsurge in its membership subscription during the series premiere. It is a great success. We are very proud to represent such a stunning series.”