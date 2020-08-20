France’s Canal+ To Air HBO Europe Drama ‘Patria’

HBO Europe licensing the drama series Patria to French broadcaster Canal+.

Produced by Alea Media for HBO Europe, with participation from HBO Latin America, the series is based on the novel of the same name by Fernando Aramburu. Set across three decades in Spanish Basque Country, Patria depicts two families who are divided by violence and political struggle.

HBO Europe will premiere the series on September 27, 2020, across its 21 territories. It will also be available in over 40 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean on HBO and HBO Go on the same day. Additionally, the series will be available on HBO and HBO Max in the U.S. HBO Europe oversees international sales for Patria.

Isabelle Mitsch, SVP Business Development for HBO Europe, said, “We are pleased that HBO Europe’s Patria has found a home on Canal+, so that French audiences will be able to see this moving drama, which has already cemented itself as one of this year’s must see shows.”