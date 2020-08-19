TV France Int’l Export Awards To Be Celebrated At Rendez-Vous

The 2020 TV France International Export Award winners will be unveiled as part of Le Rendez-Vous [email protected].

The Export Awards celebrate the distributors of programs with the best worldwide sales in three categories. In the Animation category, the nominees are Federation Kids & Family for The Ollie & Moon Show, Mediatoon Distribution for The Fox-Badger Family, and Xilam Animation for Oggy and the Cockroaches. The Documentary Export Award nominees are ARTE Distribution for The Birth of Printing, the Guntenberg Revolution, The Party Sales for Cinema Through the Eye of Magnum, and ZED for The secret Versailles of Marie-Antoinette. The nominees in the Fiction category are Federation Entertainment for season one of The Bureau, France TV Distribution for Criminal Games, New Agatha Christie Collection, and Gaumont Télévision for season one of The Art of Crime.

The awards were originally scheduled to take place during the Procirep French TV Television Producer Awards ceremony in April.

Hervé Michel, president of TV France International, stated, “Given the COVID-19 crisis, we unfortunately had to forego the event this year, even though it’s very close to our hearts. And with all the uncertainties weighing any possible organization of a ceremony before the end of the year, we have decided, in consultation with Procirep, to reveal our 16th Export Awards at the Rendez-Vous [email protected] 2020, our emblematic annual market.”

Michel and Sarah Hemar, executive director of TV France International, will unveil the award winners on September 7, 2020.