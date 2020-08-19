Pluto TV Expands To Brazil In December

Pluto TV will roll out in Brazil starting in December 2020.

At launch, 24 new curated streaming channels will be available, including Pluto TV Cine Sucessos, Pluto TV Cine Comédia, Pluto TV Cine Drama, Pluto TV Cine Terror, and Pluto TV Séries, among many others. Brazilian audiences will be able to watch titles from a robust movie library, including Babel, Underworld, The Big Wedding, Snowpiercer, and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

In Latin America, the ViacomCBS company has signed on several advertising partners, including Liverpool, DirecTV, Movistar, and Telecom.

JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS Networks Americas, remarked, “Following the launch of Pluto TV in Latin America earlier this year, the service has quickly attracted millions of viewers in a short period of time and we are incredibly proud of its performance. As ViacomCBS Networks International continues to expand its streaming presence globally, the expansion of Pluto TV furthers this mission and enables audiences in Brazil to enjoy premium streaming content entirely for free.”