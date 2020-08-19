NATPE And CEETV Reveal Pitch & Play Live! Finalists

NATPE and CEETV unveiled the three finalists for the fifth edition of Pitch & Play Live!, which will take place during NATPE Virtual Budapest.

This year’s finalists were selected from among nine formats from CEE and EMEA, and they were judged based on originality, universality, and internationality. The three finalists are Children Vs. Adults from CTC in Russia, Made In Quarantine from RTL Klub in Hungary, and Fashion Designers from Kanal 2 in Estonia. The three finalist formats will be presented during the Pitch & Play Live! session on August 24, 2020. The jury consists of Global Agency’s Izzet Pinto, TV3 Group’s Daiva Andrade Gonzalez, and United Studios of Israel’s Taliah Shahar.

NATPE Virtual Budapest will also feature a marketplace and conference programming focused on the television industry serving the MENA and CEE regions. In addition, StudioCanal will present a preview of The King of Warsaw, produced by Aurum Film for NC+.