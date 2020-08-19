FilmRise Picks Up Rights To ‘The State of Texas vs. Melissa’ Doc

FilmRise acquired the theatrical and digital rights to Sabrina Van Tassel’s The State of Texas vs Melissa.

The social justice documentary chronicles the life journey of Melissa Lucio, the first Hispanic woman to be sentenced to death in Texas. She was on death row for more than 10 years before her conviction was overturned, but the State appealed that ruling. She awaits the State’s appeal. Set in the heart of the Latino community in south Texas, the documentary looks at Melissa’s childhood and adult life, which was plagued by poverty and prejudice. The film premiered at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, commented, “Sabrina Van Tassel’s powerful documentary raises important questions about our criminal justice system and how it treats vulnerable members of our society. We are proud to add this film to our diverse library of documentaries about our criminal justice system.”