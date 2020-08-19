Endemol Shine Inks Deal With Tubi For ‘MasterChef’ And ‘LEGO Masters’

Endemol Shine signed a distribution deal with Tubi in the U.S.

As part of the agreement, the global formats of MasterChef and LEGO Masters will be available for distribution on FOX Entertainment’s AVoD service. As a result, Tubi will be the exclusive hub in the U.S. where international versions such as MasterChef and LEGO Masters will be available. MasterChef Australia (pictured) and MasterChef Canada are currently live on Tubi. Additional international formats will launch in the fall.

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer of Tubi, said, “Tubi viewers in the US will soon enjoy instant access to the universally addictive MasterChef and LEGO Masters formats from around the world at absolutely no cost. We are excited to be collaborating with Endemol Shine on these two marquee global properties.”

Matt Creasey, EVP Sales and Acquisitions at Endemol Shine International, added, “We are incredibly proud to strike this unprecedented deal which will see global versions of two popular entertainment series available for the first time in the U.S. outside of FOX networks.”