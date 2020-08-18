Synchronicity Opens Australian Office

Synchronicity Films broadens its global footprint by launching its new Australian office.

Based in Melbourne, Synchronicity Australia is led by Ruth Underwood (pictured), who formerly served as a development producer for BBC Drama. The Glasgow-based production company saw a huge success with The Cry, which was filmed in Australia, and continues to focus on producing high-end drama for domestic and international markets with the company’s latest expansion.

The first project of Synchronicity Australia will be a television adaptation of Helen FitzGerald’s novel Ash Mountain, which will be published in August in the U.K. and March 2021 in Australia.

Claire Mundell, founder and creative director at Synchronicity Films, said, “A key goal for Synchronicity is to expand our production reach so we can focus on truly universal stories with global appeal. Having spent a considerable amount of time in Australia filming The Cry we feel a real affinity with the country, so it’s a natural place for us to set up a new office to originate projects. We are thrilled that someone of Ruth’s caliber is helming this new venture and look forward to working on Ash Mountain and other upcoming projects which will have their genesis in Australia.”