MIP Cancun Moves To Online+ Edition

MIP Cancun will be moving entirely online with its MIP Cancun Online+ format for the seventh edition of the market.

Reed MIDEM’s international content market and conference for Latin American and U.S. Hispanic television will take place from November 17-20, 2020. MIP Cancun will offer targeted, pre-scheduled meetings between distributors and Latin American program buyers, as well as producers and commissioners seeking co-production opportunities. MIP Cancun Online+ will consist of four main parts: the Distribution Market, the Co-Production Forum, the Conference Programme, and the MIP Cancun Formats Pitch.

All3media International will continue to sponsor the second MIP Cancun Formats Pitch competition, which will also take place online. The winning producer will be awarded with development funding for an original, non-scripted entertainment format.

Benedicte Touchard de Morant, director of MIP Cancun, stated, “MIP Cancun Online+ allows us to replicate the matchmaking format digitally, providing our partners with the same high-level of personalized and efficient meeting experience online, from the safety and comfort of their home or office, during these unprecedented times.”