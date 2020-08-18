Gusto TV Launches On XUMO

Gusto Worldwide Media confirmed the launch of a Gusto TV linear streaming channel on XUMO.

The latest expansion builds on the success of the Gusto TV AVoD service with XUMO, which offers an existing 75 hours of Gusto content. XUMO viewers will receive new titles, including Fresh Market Dinners, season two of Fish the Dish, season one of Road Grill, and season four of Cook Like a Chef. XUMO offers more than 190 channels through live and on-demand streaming television and digital platforms. The Gusto TV linear streaming channel went live on August 17, 2020.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, said, “We’re thrilled with the success of Gusto TV on the XUMO platform. It is the world’s most innovative food programming – engaging, inspiring, dynamic; We’re sticky! People turn us on and leave us on!”