Cartoon Network And Crunchyroll Partner For Toonami In LATAM

Cartoon Network and Crunchyroll teamed up to bring back Toonami, the iconic anime programming block, in Latin America.

Powered by Crunchyroll, the Toonami block returns starting August 31, 2020, with Dragon Ball Super and a mix of series curated by Crunchyroll. Each series will be dubbed in Spanish and Portuguese. Crunchyroll has previously worked with Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim in the U.S. to bring anime to its global audience.

Brady McCollum, head of Global Operations and International at Crunchyroll, remarked, “The team at Cartoon Network have been incredible partners in helping us grow the love of anime around and their Toonami block has been the premiere television destination for the anime community. By powering Toonami’s return to Latin America with series curated by Crunchyroll, we can’t wait to create even more fans of the medium we love.”