Banijay Rights Enters First-Look Deal With Nineteen11

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay, entered a first-look deal with the independent production company Nineteen11.

As part of the agreement, Banijay Rights receives exclusive access to a wide range of programming, including documentaries, factual entertainment, and reality television content. The Banijay distribution arm previously distributed Nineteen11’s The Posh Frock Shop, which sold to over 50 territories. The first titles coming out of the first-look deal are The Pet Talent Agency: Barking Mad and Swingers. Brian Hayes, CEO and in-house executive producer at Nineteen11, has played a significant role in compelling documentaries such as 24 Hours in Police Custody and 24 Hours in A&E.

Hayes commented, “I’m delighted to have cemented Nineteen11’s successful relationship with Banijay Rights. They represented The Posh Frock Shop impressively, giving us access to a very wide and diverse range of international buyers. Nineteen11 is working on some exciting and ambitious ideas and we’re confident that Banijay Rights has the team to help us bring them to the global market.”

Emily Elisha, head of Factual at Banijay Rights, added, “Brian has a keen eye for characters and settings that tell great stories and these latest films are further brilliant examples of that. We look forward to bringing future projects to the international market as well.”