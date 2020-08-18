ABS-CBN Inks Content Distribution Deals In Africa, LATAM, And Asia

ABS-CBN will deliver 16 hit series to international territories, including Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

In Africa, 14 ABS-CBN programs will be shown for the first time starting this year, including Brothers, The Heiress (pictured), and The General’s Daughter. Additional Philippine series new to the region include La Luna Sangre, Mea Culpa, A Soldier’s Heart, Fists of Fate, The Killer Bride, and Since I Found You, among others.

The classic drama series Destined Hearts will debut in Ecuador in August. Previously, Bridges of Love and The Promise aired in the the Latin American country.

In Asia, ABS-CBN announced an Indonesian remake of Love Thy Woman. In the Pacific Islands, Since I Found You and Two Hearts will premiere in August and September, respectively. Additionally, ABS-CBN’s romantic fantasy movie Dear Other Self will air in Brunei this year.