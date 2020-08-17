HGTV U.S. Picks Up ‘Bryan Inc.’ From D360

Distribution360 continues to score sales deals for series featuring DIY expert and renovation guru Bryan Baeumler.

D360 sold a season of Bryan Inc. to HGTV U.S. Produced by Si Entertainment for HGTV Canada, the property series follows Baeumler and his business as they renovate and sell properties, while working with clients to create dream homes. HGTV U.S. will broadcast the series as Renovation Inc. at the end of the month.

Imagine Media in Israel acquired two seasons of Bryan Inc., three seasons of House of Bryan, and six seasons of Leave it to Bryan. D360 licensed multiple seasons of Leave it to Bryan to Medya Film in Turkey and AG Rubin Group in Russia. Bosnia’s Kip International secured all six seasons of the series.

Diane Rankin, SVP Rights at Distribution360, stated, “With the American pick-up of Bryan Inc. and these new multi-seasons in Israel, Russia, and Bosnia, our series featuring Bryan and the Baeumler family continue to prove themselves entertaining and addictive viewing around the world.”