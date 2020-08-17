CBS All Access Streams ‘Star Trek: Short Treks’ For Free

CBS All Access will make the six shorts of Star Trek: Short Treks available to stream for free until August 31, 2020.

Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, the live-action and animated shorts dive deeper into the key themes and characters in the Star Trek universe. The ViacomCBS SVoD and live-streaming service is offering the six shorts in support of their Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category.

Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Akiva Goldsman, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.