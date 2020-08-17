AMC Networks’ Shudder Rolls Out In Australia And New Zealand

Shudder expands its global footprint by rolling out in Australia and New Zealand.

The AMC Networks SVoD service showcases hundreds of hours of horror, thriller, and supernatural programming. At launch, the initial lineup includes Shudder original movies and series, including Host (pictured), The Beach House, Lake of Death, and Creepshow, among many other titles. Currently, Shudder is also available in the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., and Ireland.

Craig Engler, general manager at Shudder, commented, “We’re thrilled to share our unrivaled collection of curated horror and supernatural movies and series with Australian and New Zealand audiences just in time for Halloween season, where we feature our biggest and best programming of the year. These new launches continue our growing international expansion and our commitment to offer premium genre entertainment to a global audience.”