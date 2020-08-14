HBO Max Adds New Seasons Of ‘The Other Two’ And ‘South Side’

HBO Max confirmed that the upcoming seasons of The Other Two and South Side will join the streaming platform as original series.

The first seasons of The Other Two and South Side will launch on HBO Max in 2021, with new seasons available to stream later on. Produced by Comedy Central Productions, Jax Media, and Broadway Video, The Other Two follows an aspiring actor and his sister as they try to find their place in the world while confronting their feelings with their teenage brother’s rise to internet fame. Coming from Comedy Central Productions, South Side revolves around two friends who are stuck working at Rent-T-Own.

This latest deal also sees HBO Max become the exclusive streaming home to Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.

Keyes Hill-Edgar, chief operating officer at ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Brand, said, “Comedy Central Productions’ deal with HBO Max is emblematic of our studio production strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively working with third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms. As we shift our strategy and double down on adult animation, topical shows and scripted movies – we are excited to supercharge our studio sales business and continue these great series with HBO Max.”