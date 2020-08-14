FilmRise Launches ‘Bloodline Detectives’ In October

FilmRise announced the October 2020 launch for its forensic investigation series Bloodline Detectives.

Produced by FilmRise and Peninsula Television, in association with Sky Studios, the true-crime documentary series is hosted by legal analyst and former prosecutor Nancy Grace. Grace takes viewers behind the scenes of murder investigations with detectives solving cases through Familial DNA Search methods. Genesis TV will syndicate the 20-episode series, which will premiere nationwide on October 3, 2020, across more than 200 stations. The series will roll out on streaming platforms in 2021.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, commented, “We are perfectly positioned to bring Bloodline Detectives to market as our first originally produced branded series having built tremendous engagement with streaming audiences in the True Crime genre with Unsolved Mysteries, Forensic Files and other crime series from around the world. We expect to continue to see tremendous growth in the genre across many platforms. And, having Nancy Grace join our team for this new series is just icing on the cake. There is no better talent and true-crime personality to provide the most riveting and compelling program for this audience.”