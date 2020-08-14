Disney+ To Debut ‘The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ In November

Disney+ will premiere a LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on November 17, 2020.

Produced by Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm, the special portrays Rey as she sets off on a new adventure where she meets beloved characters from the Star Wars cinematic history, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, and others. Directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, the special follows the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Executive producers include James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone.