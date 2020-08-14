All3media Int’l Inks Factual Deal With BBC News Persian TV

All3media International signed a multi-title deal with BBC News Persian TV, which broadcasts news and documentary programming in Iran, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan.

BBC News Persian TV acquired the channel signs rights to seven documentary specials and series. The package includes The Last Igloo, Bollywood: The World’s Biggest Film Industry (pictured), Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me, Drowning in Plastic, Meat: A Threat to Our Planet?, Nadiya: Anxiety and Me, and The Victorian House of Arts and Crafts.

Kelly Shek, Sales manager for Africa, Israel, the Middle East, and South Africa, at All3media International, commented, “We’re delighted to collaborate with BBC News Persian TV to bring this selection of world-class BBC programming to its viewers. This new acquisition showcases the broad subject matter of our non-scripted portfolio, which features documentaries from some of the industry’s most renowned factual producers – from a uniquely mesmerizing look at remote frozen landscapes of ice and snow in The Last Igloo to unmissable behind-the-scenes insight into a fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled environment in Bollywood: The World’s Biggest Film Industry.”