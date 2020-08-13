Up The Ladder: Banijay

Banijay appointed Jacob Houlind as CEO of Banijay Nordic.

Houlind will oversee all operations of the Nordic company’s portfolio, which includes 24 companies and spans from Norway and Sweden to the U.K. and the U.S. He will lead the company’s investment in creativity and content development in the region, while pushing a multi-brand strategy. Karin Stjärne, who previously served as CEO of Endemol Shine Nordics, will leave the business at the end of August 2020. Houlind previously served as Group CEO and co-owner of Nordisk Film TV since February 2006, and he sold the company to Banijay in 2009. After the merger of the former Nordisk Film TV and Zodiak Media, he held the position of Group CEO of Banijay Nordic.

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, stated, “Jacob has long been a part of Banijay’s journey. An entrepreneur with a strong creative eye, he is an admirable leader, commercially astute and the best pair of hands to oversee what will be an even more significant region for us moving forwards.”