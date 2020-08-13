Nippon TV Reveals ‘Mute It!’ Special In Japan

Nippon TV confirmed that its game show format Mute It! has been greenlit for a two-hour special in Japan.

Mute It! premiered to stellar ratings on Nippon TV in November 2019, and it has since moved to primetime. The game show features contestants in four stages of games in the Hall of Silence, where if they make any sound above 50dB, the Sound Watchman takes the player away. The two-hour special will air on August 14, 2020.

Fusako Nagashima, head of Formats, International Business Development for Nippon TV, remarked, “Since the original airing, Mute It! has far exceeded our expectations. Not just here in Japan but around the world with the interest that this unique game show format has been generating. We are excited to be unveiling this two-hour special with new themes including pirates, treasure island, secret caves and jungles, and we are certain that Mute It! will continue to grasp attention from buyers looking for a fun studio gameshow format.”