CBS All Access Execs Headline NATPE Streaming Plus

NATPE announced that Marc DeBevoise of ViacomCBS and Julie McNamara of CBS All Access will headline NATPE Streaming Plus.

The second iteration of the Streaming Plus event will take part through NATPE Virtual from September 14-17, 2020. DeBevoise, chief digital officer at ViacomCBS as well as CEO and president of ViacomCBS Digital, and McNamara, EVP and head of Programming at CBS All Access, will participate in a keynote conversation on the opening day to discuss the evolution of CBS All Access and the upcoming rebrand in early 2021.

Day two will spotlight a two-part session with Pluto TV. The first session will feature CEO and co-founder Tom Ryan, and the second will include Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships, and Scott Reich, SVP of Programming.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, said, “The amazing addition of Marc and Julie is further proof that we are building the preeminent conversation about the streaming industry. As the content industry continues to evolve, NATPE is at the forefront of the conversations which will dig into the questions we are all asking about the future of video content programing, distribution, and monetization.”